Joseph P. Menello of Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford has stepped in to defend FedEx in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 30 in Georgia Northern District Court by Dean Thaxton LLC on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for a work-related injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:24-cv-00435, Hill v. Federal Express Corporation.

March 15, 2024, 9:30 AM

