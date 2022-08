Who Got The Work

A team of attorneys from Perkins Coie is representing Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed July 7 in Illinois Northern District Court by Hall-Jackson & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges claims for race- and disability-based discrimination and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:22-cv-03516, Hill v. Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago.

Illinois

August 22, 2022, 4:16 AM