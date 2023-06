Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Armstrong Teasdale on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Midwest CES, which performs exams to determine social security disability status, and other defendants to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of a plaintiff challenging the findings of a physical examination. The case is 4:23-cv-00392, Hill v. Eln Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Shary Hill

Plaintiffs

Burnettdriskill, Attorneys

Burnettdriskill Attorneys

defendants

David Frandsen

Eln Enterprises, Inc.

Jacob Johnsen

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims