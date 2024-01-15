Who Got The Work

Cara Y. Crotty of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete has entered an appearance for Cumulus Media, the Atlanta-based operator of a number of AM and FM radio stations, and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Nov. 28 in South Carolina District Court by the Le Clercq Law Firm on behalf of a program director who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking religious accommodations to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis, is 3:23-cv-06090, Hill v. Cumulus Radio LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 15, 2024, 11:14 AM

