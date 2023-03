Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Trinity Heights Apartments to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Christian Jenkins on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and pregnancy discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00316, Hill v. CGPD, LLC d/b/a Trinity Heights Apartments.

Real Estate

March 30, 2023, 1:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie Lashaun Hill

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Christian Jenkins PC

defendants

Cgpd, LLC d/b/a Trinity Heights Apartments

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination