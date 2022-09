Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Armed Forces Insurance Exchange to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by attorney John M. Welborn III on behalf of Verna Hill. The case is 2:22-cv-05253, Hill v. Armed Forces Insurance Exchange.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 4:18 PM