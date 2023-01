Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against American Axle & Manufacturing, a Michigan-based manufacturer of drive train components, to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by Close & Hitchcock on behalf of April Hill. The case is 1:23-cv-00021, Hill v. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Automotive

January 17, 2023, 2:27 PM