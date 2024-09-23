Who Got The Work

Aetna Life Insurance Co. has retained attorney William B. Wahlheim Jr. of Maynard Nexsen PC to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Eric Buchanan & Associates on behalf of Blair Hill, contends that Aetna failed to provide the plaintiff with information necessary to have a reasonable opportunity to appeal the underpayment of health care benefits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 3:24-cv-00977, Hill v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

September 23, 2024, 7:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Blair Hill

Plaintiffs

Eric Buchanan & Associates, PLLC

Defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Maynard Nexsen P.C. (birmingham Office)

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations