Who Got The Work

FordHarrison partner Karen S. Elliott has entered an appearance for ADP, the human resources and payroll company, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Aug. 3 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Gaynor Law Center on behalf of a former customer support specialist who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen, is 2:23-cv-00380, Hill v. ADP, Inc.

Business Services

September 18, 2023, 9:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Sierra L Hill

Plaintiffs

Gaynor Law Center PC

defendants

ADP, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA