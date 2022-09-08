New Suit

Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker filed a medical malpractice lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court against the federal government. The suit, brought on behalf of Min Hill and Robert Hill, contends that Robert Hill suffered injuries due to negligence at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Hill claims that as a result of a delay in diagnosing the need for an enterotomy, he developed sepsis and peritonitis, requiring more medical treatments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02268, Hill et al v. United States of America.

Government

September 08, 2022, 3:35 PM