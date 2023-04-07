Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a consumer class action against Southwest Airlines to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Aguirre & Severson, seeks compensatory damages for passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed between Dec. 22, 2022 and Jan. 3, 2023. The suit also seeks an injunction prohibiting Southwest from collecting money for airline tickets until the airline demonstrates that it has systems in place that can deliver the flights. The case is 3:23-cv-00633, Hill et al v. Southwest Airlines Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 07, 2023, 8:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Eva Pina

Paula Hill

Plaintiffs

Aguirre & Severson, LLP

Aguirre And Severson, LLP

defendants

Southwest Airlines Co.

Does 1 through 100

defendant counsels

Baker & Hosteler, LLP

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct