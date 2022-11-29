New Suit - Copyright

Holland & Knight filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against First Bancorp Inc. d/b/a Republic Bank, John Chessa and Rodney Dean Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of former Republic Bank CEO and board president, Vernon Hill II, and Interarch Inc., a company owned and managed by Mr. Hill’s wife, accuses the defendants of using 'the power of red is back' slogan and other federally registered artistic works without permission or compensation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04735, Hill et al v. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 6:05 AM