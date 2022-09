Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at K&L Gates on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Blackfin Boats LLC, Brunswick Corporation and Kenyon Power Boats Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, arising from a boat collision, was filed by Paul Knopf Bigger PLLC and other counsel on behalf of James Hill and Trisha Hill. The case is 8:22-cv-02064, Hill et al v. Kenyon Power Boats, Inc. d/b/a Boat & Motor Super Stores et al.

Florida

September 07, 2022, 3:24 PM