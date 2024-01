News From Law.com International

U.K. Top 50 firm Hill Dickinson has linked up with a former Ince & Co team to launch a Cyprus base, the firm announced on Thursday. To set up the Limassol office, the firm has teamed up with two former Ince partners, George Zambartas and Ester Toumpouris, as well as a team of former Ince associates.

January 18, 2024, 5:01 AM

nature of claim: /