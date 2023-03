Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Meserve Mumper & Hughes on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, pertaining to a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Janis Lucille Hilke. The case is 5:23-cv-00340, Hilke v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

March 01, 2023, 3:07 PM