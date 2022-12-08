New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Shub Law Firm filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court against CorrectCare Integrated Health. The suit pursues claims on behalf of prisoners at correctional facilities where CorrectCare provides medical billing services and others in connection with an early 2022 data breach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00319, Hiley v. CorrectCare Integrated Health, LLC.

Health Care

December 08, 2022, 3:13 PM