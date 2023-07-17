Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ballard Spahr on Monday removed a defamation lawsuit against CNN to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, centered on the Jan. 6 2021 attack of the U.S. Capitol, was filed by Pincus Goodman P.C. on behalf of Jacob Gavin Hiles, who asserts that he entered into a plea agreement of one misdemeanor count in connection to the day's events. Hiles claims he was misidentified as a rioter in an article published by CNN Oct. 2021. The case is 2:23-cv-00351, Hiles v. Cable News Network, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 17, 2023, 1:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacob Gavin Hiles

defendants

Cable News Network, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation