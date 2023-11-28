Who Got The Work

Douglas C. Longman Jr. of Jones Walker has stepped in to represent National Oilwell Varco, an oilfield supplier of equipment used in oil and gas drilling productions, and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 13 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Friday & Cox on behalf of Anthony Hile, who sustained severe injuries after falling and striking his face after standing adjacent to a defective drill pipe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, is 3:23-cv-00256, Hile v. National Oilwell Varco, L.P. et al.

Energy

November 28, 2023, 10:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Hile

Plaintiffs

Friday & Cox LLC

defendants

National Oilwell Varco, L.P.

Canrig Drillling Technology, Ltd

Nabors Drilling Equipment Leasing LLC

Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc.

Nabors Drilling Technologies, Inc.

Nabors Drilling USA

Nabors Equipment, Inc.

Nabors Industries, Inc.

National Oil Well Varco Holdings LLC

National Oil Well, Inc.

Omron Electronic Components LLC

Omron Electronics LLC

Omron Electronics, Inc.

Omron Idm Controls, Inc.

Omron Logistics Of America LLC

Omron Logistics Of America, Inc.

Omron Management Center Of America, Inc.

Omron Manufacturing Of America, Inc.

Omron Systems LLC

Omron Systems Of America, Inc.

Schlumberger NV

defendant counsels

Swartz Campbell LLC

Jones Walker

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims