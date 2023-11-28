Who Got The Work
Douglas C. Longman Jr. of Jones Walker has stepped in to represent National Oilwell Varco, an oilfield supplier of equipment used in oil and gas drilling productions, and other defendants in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 13 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Friday & Cox on behalf of Anthony Hile, who sustained severe injuries after falling and striking his face after standing adjacent to a defective drill pipe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, is 3:23-cv-00256, Hile v. National Oilwell Varco, L.P. et al.
Energy
November 28, 2023, 10:01 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
defendants
- National Oilwell Varco, L.P.
- Canrig Drillling Technology, Ltd
- Nabors Drilling Equipment Leasing LLC
- Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc.
- Nabors Drilling Technologies, Inc.
- Nabors Drilling USA
- Nabors Equipment, Inc.
- Nabors Industries, Inc.
- National Oil Well Varco Holdings LLC
- National Oil Well, Inc.
- Omron Electronic Components LLC
- Omron Electronics LLC
- Omron Electronics, Inc.
- Omron Idm Controls, Inc.
- Omron Logistics Of America LLC
- Omron Logistics Of America, Inc.
- Omron Management Center Of America, Inc.
- Omron Manufacturing Of America, Inc.
- Omron Systems LLC
- Omron Systems Of America, Inc.
- Schlumberger NV
defendant counsels
- Swartz Campbell LLC
- Jones Walker
nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims