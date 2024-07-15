Who Got The Work

Greenspoon Marder partner Myrna L. Maysonet and associate Krystina Garda have stepped in to defend Westgate Resort in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, filed May 31 in New York Southern District Court by Eric Siegel Law on behalf of Laurel Hilbert, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:24-cv-04203, Hilbert v. Westgate Resort, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 15, 2024, 9:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Laurel Hilbert

Plaintiffs

Eric Siegel Law, PLLC

Defendants

Westgate Resort, Inc

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA