Who Got The Work

Myrna L. Maysonet and Krystina Garda of Greenspoon Marder have stepped in to defend Westgate Resort Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed May 31 in New York Southern District Court by Eric Siegel Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 7:24-cv-04203, Hilbert v. Westgate Resort, Inc

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 15, 2024, 10:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Laurel Hilbert

Plaintiffs

Eric Siegel Law, PLLC

Defendants

Westgate Resort, Inc

defendant counsels

Greenspoon Marder

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA