Myrna L. Maysonet and Krystina Garda of Greenspoon Marder have stepped in to defend Westgate Resort Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed May 31 in New York Southern District Court by Eric Siegel Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 7:24-cv-04203, Hilbert v. Westgate Resort, Inc
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 15, 2024, 10:47 AM