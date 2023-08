New Suit - Contract

Autoliv, a Swedish automotive safety supplier, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The court action, brought by Miller Johnson on behalf of Higuchi International Corp., seeks a declaratory judgment that a 'blanket' purchase order between the parties is not enforceable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11869, Higuchi International Corporation v. Autoliv Asp, Inc.

Automotive

August 02, 2023, 1:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Higuchi International Corporation

Plaintiffs

Miller Johnson

defendants

Autoliv Asp, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract