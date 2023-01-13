Who Got The Work

Sarah N. Turner of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for third-party debt collection company Receivables Performance Management in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Nov. 28 in Washington Western District Court by Tousley Brain Stephens; Hellmuth & Johnson; and Chestnut Cambronne PA, arises from an April 2021 breach impacting the private information of millions of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez, is 2:22-cv-01683, Hightower v. Receivables Performance Management LLC.

Business Services

January 13, 2023, 8:32 AM