Who Got The Work

Timothy M. Boughey of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for DPR Construction Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed July 20 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a concrete laborer who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about being overlooked for promotions and subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-03215, Hightower.

Construction & Engineering

September 04, 2023, 9:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Hightower

Plaintiffs

Barrett Farahany

defendants

Dpr Construction, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination