New Suit - Contract

Fashion and lifestyle media brand Highsnobiety Inc. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Oxygen Inc. on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for advertising services in connection with Art Basel Miami, was brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-00039, Highsnobiety Inc. v. Oxygen Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 04, 2023, 8:12 PM