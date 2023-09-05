High Swartz Brings on Ex-Federal Prosecutor, Resurrecting Cr...

News From Law.com

Montgomery County firm High Swartz has brought on former department of justice prosecutor John Han as special counsel for the firm's newly resurrected criminal defense practice.The firm had a small criminal defense practice until 2014 which handled cases such as DWIs and small drug cases, according to firm managing partner Joel Rosen. With the addition of Han, however, the firm is not only restarting its criminal defense practice but is also eyeing higher profile state level cases, with Han hinting at ambitions to take on federal cases.

September 05, 2023

