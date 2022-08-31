High-Profile Pa. GOP Lawyers See Return to Moderacy in Shapi...

Prominent Republican lawyers in the commonwealth are crossing party lines this gubernatorial election cycle to support Democrat Josh Shapiro, breaking from their historic political affiliations to raise money for a candidate they support as much as they seek to block their own party's nominee from gaining power. Financial support and vocal advocacy is flowing from attorneys at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel and Duane Morris.
Legal Services
August 31, 2022, 11:08 AM