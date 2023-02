News From Law.com

David Woodcock's announcement this week that he is stepping down as assistant general counsel of ExxonMobil and joining Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher seemingly eliminates from contention a strong candidate to become the next general counsel of the the oil giant. The current general counsel, Craig Morford, is set to step down in February 2024, when he hits the company's mandatory retirement age of 65.

Energy

February 07, 2023, 4:51 PM