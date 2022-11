Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against General Motors to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of William J. Fitzula on behalf of High Point Safety & Insurance, as subrogee of Ronald Charnecky. The complaint centers on property damage claims arising from an allegedly faulty 2017 GMC Sierra K3500. The case is 1:22-cv-06825, High Point Preferred Insurance Company et al v. General Motors Company et al.