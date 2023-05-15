Who Got The Work

Stephen J. Zralek of Spencer Fane has entered an appearance for utility pole provider High & Dry LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed March 30 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Kline Preston Law Group on behalf of fishing waders manufacturer High 'N Dry LLC. The suit pursues claims against the defendant for its ongoing use of the 'High & Dry' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00293, High 'N Dry, LLC v. High & Dry, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 15, 2023, 4:20 AM

