High Interest Rates Derail Grand Plans, Make Companies Vulne...

CEOs tend to be optimistic by nature, but if they're too upbeat about what lies ahead they're likely to stir up the always-lurking plaintiff's bar, which seizes on unfulfilled business plans as evidence a company failed to disclose materials business risks. Among the latest companies tripped up by a failure-to-disclose suit is Portland, Oregon-based NuScale Power, the first in the U.S. to receive federal certification of a small-scale modular nuclear reactor design.

December 12, 2023, 7:07 AM

