News From Law.com

In-house counsel often jump industries, but few moves have been as drastic or interesting as that by former DraftKings General Counsel Tim Parilla. With two years legal tech company LinkSquares under his belt, Corporate Counsel caught up with Parilla last week and talked shop about how general counsel can play a role in scaling startups.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 08, 2023, 5:48 AM

nature of claim: /