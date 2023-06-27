High Courts Cyberstalking Decision Buffs 1st Amendment, Comp...

News From Law.com

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a Colorado cyberstalking law Tuesday was a victory for the freedom of the press but will prompt more questions for prosecutors and victims, legal experts said. The case involved Billy Ray Counterman's appeal of his conviction for yearslong online stalking and harassment of a local female musician. He was found guilty under a Colorado law that criminalizes unwanted contact via "any form of communication with another person" in "a manner that would cause a reasonable person to suffer serious emotional distress and does cause that person … to suffer serious emotional distress."

June 27, 2023, 4:33 PM

nature of claim: /