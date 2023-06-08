News From Law.com

In a win for trademark holders, the U.S. Supreme Court offered a narrow ruling Thursday in a dispute involving "dog toys and whiskey." Trademark attorneys praised the justices for their decision in Jack Daniel's v. VIP Products, which offered a rare mix of constitutional and trademark law. Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Elena Kagan stated that "consumer confusion about source—trademark law's cardinal sin—is most likely to arise when someone uses another's trademark as a trademark."

June 08, 2023, 5:13 PM

nature of claim: /