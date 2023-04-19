News From Law.com

Citing concerns of overly sensitive college students, the U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared ready to toss a Colorado law aimed at curbing online harassment following oral arguments Wednesday morning. Comments from the high court suggested that the trial of Billy Ray Counterman, convicted of stalking after the yearslong harassment of a local female musician, may be constitutionally problematic in light of the law's use of an objective "reasonable person" standard, which makes no mention of intent.

April 19, 2023, 5:37 PM

