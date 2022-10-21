High Court Asked to Stop Arkansas Law Against Israel Boycott...

News From Law.com

Free-speech advocates asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that upheld an Arkansas law requiring state contractors to pledge not to boycott Israel. Contractors that don't sign the pledge must reduce their fees by 20%. Republican legislators who drafted the 2017 law have said it was not prompted by a specific incident in the state. The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of the Arkansas Times, a Little Rock-based alternative weekly newspaper.

Arkansas

October 21, 2022, 1:40 PM