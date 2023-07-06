Lawyers at Duane Morris on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Newsmax to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by McOmber McOmber & Luber on behalf of a former social media producer who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for working from home while recovering from a car accident which resulted in torn ankle tendons and a herniated spinal disc. The case is 2:23-cv-03628, Higgins v. Newsmax Broadcasting LLC et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
July 06, 2023, 4:51 PM