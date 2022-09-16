New Suit - Employment

MetLife was sued Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Console Mattiacci Law on behalf of Matthew Higgins, a former MetLife financial analyst hired in 1997. Higgins alleges that he was referred to as 'grandpa' and 'old man' and subjected to other age bias before his termination in 2020 on the pretext of role elimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03714, Higgins v. Metlife Inc. et al.

September 16, 2022, 6:11 PM