Who Got The Work

Kathleen McLeod Caminiti and Pavneet Singh Uppal of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Wells Fargo in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 10 in Arizona District Court by Martin & Bonnett on behalf of Donald Higgins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton, is 2:23-cv-01617, Higgins v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 25, 2023, 9:24 AM

