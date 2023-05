New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America was hit with a consumer class action Monday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Glasser on behalf of homeowners alleging that the defendant charges unlawful fees when processing residential mortgage payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00375, Higginbotham v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 08, 2023, 2:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Diana L. Higginbotham

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Bank of America, N.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract