Jessica S. Carey, Andrew G. Gordon, Audra J. Soloway and Daniel S. Sinnreich from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have entered appearances for Virtu Financial and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed May 19 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, arises from an SEC investigation into alleged weaknesses in the company's barrier access controls which may have allowed system users to access more information than intended. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, is 1:23-cv-03770, Hiebert v. Virtu Financial, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 01, 2023, 7:35 AM