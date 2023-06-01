Who Got The Work

Jessica S. Carey, Andrew G. Gordon, Audra J. Soloway and Daniel S. Sinnreich from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have entered appearances for Virtu Financial and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed May 19 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, arises from an SEC investigation into alleged weaknesses in the company's barrier access controls which may have allowed system users to access more information than intended. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, is 1:23-cv-03770, Hiebert v. Virtu Financial, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 7:35 AM

Lindsay Hiebert

Pomerantz LLP

Virtu Financial, Inc.

Alex Ioffe

Douglas Cifu

Joseph Molluso

Sean Galvin

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws