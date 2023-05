New Suit - Securities Class Action

Virtu Financial and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP, arises from an SEC investigation into alleged weaknesses in the company's barrier access controls which may have allowed system users to access more information than intended. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03770, Hiebert v. Virtu Financial Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 20, 2023, 10:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Lindsay Hiebert

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Virtu Financial, Inc.

Alex Ioffe

Douglas Cifu

Joseph Molluso

Sean Galvin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws