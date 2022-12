Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parks Bauer Sime Winkler & Walker on Monday removed an insurance lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to Oregon District Court. The suit, for accidental fire loss, was filed by Bonaparte & Bonaparte on behalf of bedroom furniture store Hiddenbed of Oregon LLC, Keith Cobb and Josefina Garcia-Cobb. The case is 3:22-cv-01924, Hiddenbed of Oregon LLC et al. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.