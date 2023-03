Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against used car dealership Adams Auto Group Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by the Pillsbury Law Firm on behalf of Marlaine Hidalgo and Williams Samuel Hidalgo II, who claim that Adams misrepresented the history and condition of a used car. The case is 3:23-cv-01033, Hidalgo et al v. Adams Auto Group, Inc.

Automotive

March 15, 2023, 12:25 PM