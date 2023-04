News From Law.com

Two South Florida attorney-legislators are in Tallahassee this week, pushing for the passage of two bills aimed at protecting judges and court staff. House Bill 67 is one of those proposed pieces of legislation. And if Fort Lauderdale lawyer Michael Gottlieb is successful, that proposed law would prohibit specified threats against justices, judicial assistants, clerks of court, clerk personnel and their family members.

April 27, 2023, 12:36 PM

nature of claim: /