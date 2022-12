Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against McLeod Health to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias, interference with FMLA leave and retaliation. The case is 4:22-cv-04700, Hicks v. McLeod Health.

Health Care

December 29, 2022, 2:55 PM