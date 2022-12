Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a false advertising class action against carrot producer Grimmway Enterprises Inc. to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Sullivan & Yaeckel Law Group, accuses Grimmway of marketing eco-friendly water usage practices while engaging in methods that cause strain on the region's aquifer. The case is 3:22-cv-02038, Hicks v. Grimmway Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Agriculture

December 24, 2022, 8:34 AM