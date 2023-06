Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against GEO Reentry Inc. d/b/a Albert M. 'Bo' Robinson Assessment and Treatment Center to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of transgender inmate La'Kai Hicks, accuses staff of discriminating against the plaintiff and refusing to use the plaintiff's preferred pronouns. The case is 2:23-cv-03318, Hicks v. GEO Reentry Inc.

June 16, 2023

La'Kai Hicks

GEO Reentry Inc

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

