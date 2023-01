Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Blank Rome on Friday removed a consumer class action against Five Below to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Brodsky & Smith, contends that Five Below parking lots lack the requisite number of handicap-accessible parking spaces in violation of the ADA. The case is 2:23-cv-00638, Hicks v. Five Below, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 27, 2023, 6:31 PM