Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Burr & Forman on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Fifth Third Bancorp, a financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Michael A. Edmunds on behalf of Beverly Hicks. The case is 2:23-cv-00125, Hicks v. Fifth Third Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

June 28, 2023, 4:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Beverly Hicks

Plaintiffs

Michael Edmunds Attorney At Law

defendants

Fifth Third Bank

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action