Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against Express Employment Professionals to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Express knowingly advertised false job positions in order to obtain plaintiff's personal information to sell. The case is 3:22-cv-00565, Hicks v. Express Employment Professionals.

Business Services

October 25, 2022, 5:31 AM